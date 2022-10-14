Frank Raymond Speaks on Justice for Germans

https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440
Frank is not an expert on National Socialism, WW2, or the allegations that have seared a brand of shame and guilt on the forehead of the German nation, a brand that will burn for generations and will likely liquidate the German people. He traces his personal journey from a young boy who believed everything he read and saw, and came to hate the Germans, to his first doubts and then his present attitude of judging these allegations with a commonsensical eye. He urges all people to exercise that free, commonsensical and intellectually vigorous mindset when bombarded with propaganda that villainizes Germans and paints an angel-devil cartoon portrait of the entire National Socialist, WW2 and Holocaust complex.
Frank holds that this complex of events is a crucial phase in the long process of white genocide and replacement, and therefore deserves searching and objective analysis. Justice for Germans will contribute immeasurably to the struggle for survival of the entire white family of races.
Note: Small bits of the talk were lost in the splicing of segments of the recording. Among the losses, around the end, Frank describes the torture of Rudolf Hoss, commandant of Auschwitz, to obtain his false confession.
Frank Raymond may be contacted at: [email protected]
