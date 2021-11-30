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Ice Age Farmer Reports On What The Government Of India Is Doing To EnForce Vaccinations Of Its People
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1195 views • November 30, 2021
Listen to the Ice Age Farmer explain how the government of India is using food denial as a weapon and method to force more people to get the covid vaccine death shot and his advise for you on how to prevent being in the same situation as many of the people in India.
Link to original information: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
SUPPORT ICE AGE FARMER:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
Other support methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Link to original information: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
SUPPORT ICE AGE FARMER:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
Other support methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
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