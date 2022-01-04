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NEWSBREAK 139 | CELESTE SOLUM REPORTS GRAPHENE HYDROGEL IS IN EVERYTHING!
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418 views • January 04, 2022
Ramola D Reports



Informative deep-dive with Celeste Solum on the pervasiveness, invasiveness, and transhumanizing of graphene based hydrogel which, she reports, is now being used in everything -- food, drinks, cosmetics, agriculture, aerosols/chem trails, wound-healing, drug-delivery--with covert intent to bioengineer and synbio human and other life concealed behind its superficial and publicly-announced use as beneficent in industry and medicine. A sobering and informative look at where the military and transhumanist billionaires are leading humanity--without our consent--the ties with occultism and technocraft, a dark turn the military has taken, and how and why humanity needs to be closely informed, research further, and fight back: most powerfully with positivity, high energy, vibrance, optimism, and your own heart-space and individuality, your own powerful God-given self.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/

Celeste's Talk on Hydrogels in Everything/which inspired this Newsbreak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMm0fAaHSFM

Celeste's Webinar The Lord of Hosts and Elemental Spirits,/which she mentions during the conversation:
Part 1: https://celestialreport.com/programs/lordofhosts1replay-b7ab36?categoryId=60440
Part 2: https://celestialreport.com/programs/lordofhosts2replay-f2420b

Celeste's article on the Valkyrie, Geomancer DARPA projects/which she spoke about during the Newsbreak:
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/what-everyone-ought-to-know-about-the-hidden-mystery-behind-extreme-dark-art-valkyrie

Celeste's articles on nano entities:
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/why-i-hate-human-petrification-2-0-from-nano-entities
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/10-secret-things-you-didnt-know-about-nano-entities

ALSO SEE:

Hi-Tech Weapons Webinar | Nov 4, 2021: Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nl2Dk47edii4/

Report #208 | Breaking News: Celeste Solum on HIgh Dangers to Humans from COVID PCR Tests & Hydrogel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNuaUIszZvoH/

Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D: Neuro & Surveillance Tech
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OnQ3gOfibSfz/

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

News Report 3 | Nov 23, 2021 | They're Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/

News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/

Report 270 | Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Moderna Investigator, Others on COVID Vaccine Safety & Dangers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bezDRzBfVPT/

Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/

DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D

DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
foodvaccinewaterdarpachipsceleste solumramola d reportsquantum dottrack and tracegraphene hydrogelairogel
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