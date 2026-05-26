The destruction of a booby-trapped and camouflaged Leopard 1A5 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by FPV drones while attempting to enter Konstantinovka from the north.



The first drone immobilized the tank and sent it into the bushes, and the subsequent drones simply finished off the abandoned vehicle.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 26, 2026



▪️ The main news of the last 24 hours was the announcement by the Russian Foreign Ministry of the start of systematic bombing of Kiev. However, the night passed more calmly for the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR in terms of the use of Russian Armed Forces' strike UAVs. It's important to note that enemy resources are officially reporting a shortage of air defense missiles, and Kiev is requesting 5-10 missiles due to their shortage after the US-Iran war.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, yesterday morning, the AFU carried out a massive attack on civilians in the Belaya Berezka settlement of the Trubchevsky district using MLRS Grad systems. A civilian was killed, and a fire and rescue service employee was injured.



▪️ On the Sumy front, assault units of the "North" Group of Forces advanced up to 700 meters on twenty-two sectors. Skirmishes continue in Zapselye, Ivolzhansk and Kondratovka, as well as in Pisarevka and the surrounding areas of populated settlements. In the Krasnopolsky district, our forces, in the course of fierce battles in the Ryasnoe village and the surrounding areas of the populated settlement, advanced up to 550 meters.



▪️ Yesterday in Belgorod, as a result of massive missile strikes, damage was detected on a number of critical social infrastructure facilities - more than 35,000 residents were left without electricity and water supply. In the Dubovoe settlement of the Belgorod district, a woman received an acute barotrauma when a drone detonated.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces is conducting skirmishes in the Grano village. On the Volchansk sector, assault units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced up to 900 meters on eleven sectors, conducting skirmishes in the Karayichnoe and Okhrimovka villages, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburuluk sector - advanced about 1,100 meters on four sectors: in the Budarki village and the forested areas of the Kupyansk district near Novovasilevka.



▪️ In the Konstantinovka area, the enemy's channels consider the situation for the AFU threatening. In the western part of the city, the Russian Armed Forces are also detected in two more districts. Our forces have taken positions in multi-story buildings, which the AFU are attacking with artillery and drones, but they cannot cope with the accumulation of our forces.



▪️ In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "East" Group of Forces announced the liberation of Dobropasovo near the Pokrovskoe settlement.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the AFU are trying to expand the zone of control in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk, building on the success of counter-offensive actions. The situation is tense with attacks from the enemy side in Engergodar. As a result of an attack by a UAV of the AFU on a civilian car on the highway between the city of Dneproprudnoye and the settlement of Veseloe, near the village of Vidnozino, two people - a man born in 1980 and his daughter born in 2008 - were seriously injured.



▪️ Separately, the AFUs operation to block the logistics of the southern land corridor through the Zaporozhye region is noted: heavy trucks and anything that vaguely resembles military vehicles are under attack. The Minister of Defense, during his visit to the "East" Group of Forces, paid special attention to ensuring the protection of the sky.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors





