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The New Mass And Vatican II Were Planned Long In Advance Fr Francisco Radecki Fatima Conf 2015
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22 views • July 23, 2021
Vatican II was controlled by modernists to try to destroy the Catholic Church. Pope St Pius X said it was an automatic excommunication if a person was a modernist. Listen to Father explain some of what happened at Vatican II. Some day this council will be condemned as never part of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
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