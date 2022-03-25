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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: Why would Putin and Xi Jinping join forces to take down Europe and the US? The CCP reminded Putin that the Color Revolution in Ukraine would threaten his political career, and Putin in turn convinced Xi that the same fate will happen to the CCP once Putin’s regime collapses