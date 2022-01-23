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Daniel 1 V. 8-21 INTEGRITY ESTABLISHED
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42 views • January 23, 2022
Believers Can Live With Integrity When Tempted To Compromise.
Daniel demonstrates a level of INTEGRITY that is far above anything we see today.
He would not compromise to the things of this world and was blessed by God.
He stands a model for us today as we journey in the latter days. Will we be a people of INTEGRITY or will we CONFORM?
Daniel demonstrates a level of INTEGRITY that is far above anything we see today.
He would not compromise to the things of this world and was blessed by God.
He stands a model for us today as we journey in the latter days. Will we be a people of INTEGRITY or will we CONFORM?
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