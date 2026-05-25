Date: May 25, 2026. Lesson 101-2026. Title: Honey for the Soul and Hope for the Future

Proverbs 24:13–14 compares wisdom to honey—sweet, nourishing, and life-giving to the soul. Just as honey strengthens the body, wisdom strengthens the inner man and brings understanding that leads to a secure future. The passage promises that when wisdom is truly found, hope will not be cut off. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why wisdom must be desired and tasted personally, how truth nourishes the soul, and why a life built on godly understanding produces enduring hope beyond present circumstances.

Lesson 101-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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