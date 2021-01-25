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BY THIS, EVERYTHING COULD CHANGE IN A SECOND
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752 views • January 25, 2021
“Ah, mon cher, for anyone who is alone, without God and without a master, the weight of days is dreadful. Hence one must choose a master, God being out of style.”
– Albert Camus, The Fall

"For no citizen will believe he is unable to have opinions. Public opinion surveys always reveal that people have opinions even on the most complicated questions, except for a small minority (usually the most informed and those who have reflected most).

The majority prefers expressing stupidities to not expressing any opinion: this gives them the feeling of participation. For they need simple thoughts, elementary explanations, a ‘key’ that will permit them to take a position, and even ready-made opinions.

As most people have the desire and at the same time the incapacity to participate [except to vote for and support pre-selected candidates], they are ready to accept a propaganda that will permit them to participate, and which hides their incapacity beneath explanations, judgments, and news, enabling them to satisfy their desire without eliminating their incompetence….He realizes that he depends on decisions over which he has no control, and that realization drives him to despair.

Man cannot stay in this situation too long. He needs an ideological veil to cover the harsh reality, some consolation, a raison d’être, a sense of values. And only propaganda offers him a remedy for a basically intolerable situation. "
- Jacques Ellul - Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes

The Will to Believe: Americans and their Divine Masters:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/24/the-will-to-believe-americans-and-their-divine-masters/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI0Gt2O8cIc
Everything Inside Me
Keywords
barack obamaslavespropagandadonald trumpjoe bidenmasterspropagandistsjacques elluledward curtin
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