Miles Guo: Fellow fighters in Shanxi and Shaanxi revealed that tomb robbing had become popular again in Communist China. Not only were the ancient tombs robbed, but the modern tombs were also dug

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4/05/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Fellow fighters in Shanxi and Shaanxi revealed that tomb robbing had become popular again in Communist China. Not only were the ancient tombs robbed, but the modern tombs were also dug. It is said that the antiques that were excavated from the tombs had been shipped abroad