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Pandemic Treaty to Give Global Medical Tyranny Control to UN
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253 views • May 05, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the proposed UN treaty that would give global Medical Tyranny control over pandemic response.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/international-energy-agency-demands-worldwide-lockdowns-to-meet-climate-goals/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-to-shift-video-flagging-powers-towards-ngos-and-government-agencies/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/world-council-for-health-slams-whos-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-sovereignty-inalienable-rights/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-quietly-published-new-rules-for-quarantine-isolation-on-last-day-of-obamas-presidency/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/uks-general-medical-council-to-restrict-what-doctors-can-say-online/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-warns-weve-not-seen-the-worst-of-covid/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-chief-promotes-bill-gates-book-on-next-pandemic/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/macron-introduces-digital-id-scheme-for-public-and-private-sector-services/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/international-energy-agency-demands-worldwide-lockdowns-to-meet-climate-goals/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-to-shift-video-flagging-powers-towards-ngos-and-government-agencies/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/world-council-for-health-slams-whos-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-sovereignty-inalienable-rights/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-quietly-published-new-rules-for-quarantine-isolation-on-last-day-of-obamas-presidency/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/uks-general-medical-council-to-restrict-what-doctors-can-say-online/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-warns-weve-not-seen-the-worst-of-covid/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-chief-promotes-bill-gates-book-on-next-pandemic/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/macron-introduces-digital-id-scheme-for-public-and-private-sector-services/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
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