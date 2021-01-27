Trump Team Responds to Rumor of Forming New Party; Amazon Aims to Block Mail-in Union Vote | NTD

00:00 Trump Team Disavows MAGA Patriot Party

President Trump's political team is clearing the confusion. After rumors said he would form his own political party, called the Patriot Party. The team came out to say they disavow a newly formed political committee.



00:50 Senator Hawley Calls for Ethics Probe

Senator Josh Hawley is calling for an ethics investigation into some of his Democrat colleagues. That comes after seven Democrats filed a complaint against him over the events of January 6th.



01:53 Amazon Aims to Block Mail-In Union Vote

Amazon is trying to block a warehouse union from voting by mail. Instead, it’s pushing for the election to happen in person.



03:20 Fla. Bill to Repeal $45M Tuition Subsidies

While Biden moves quickly to reform immigration policy, a Florida state representative proposes a bill he says will protect the rights of citizens in his state. The representative wants to repeal a tuition subsidy for illegal immigrants.



05:20 Nevada Mom: Don’t Judge by “Color of Skin’

Critical race theory is making its way through schools, companies, and even the government. But one mom in Nevada is fighting back. NTD's Christina Kim speaks to Gabrielle Clark to hear her story.



07:41 More People Collapse in Shanghai Subways

In China's largest city Shanghai, many people have been spotted collapsing onto the ground recently. This, as authorities there continue to cover up the outbreak.