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The Operation of the Holy Spirit Part 3 The Baptism
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30 views • January 31, 2022
This video is about the Holy Spirit Baptism with fire. Hopefully it will answer some of your questions about this most misunderstood subject.
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Tunes from Epidemic Sound:
Undaunted Warrior by Bonnie Grace
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Tunes from Epidemic Sound:
Undaunted Warrior by Bonnie Grace
Keywords
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