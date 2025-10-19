"Chrislam" is not the threat.

The evil fusion of Judaism and Christianity is the threat of the "one-world religion" that so many Christians fear but do no recognize.

We have gone they way of the Jews, picking and choosing what Scriptures we like and don't like. We discard or ignore what we don't like our simply explain it away. Examples: John 6 through 8, specifically John 8:31-59.

We hate Genesis 1:6-8 -- this is utterly ignored. We believe in Star Trek more than in the Firmament.

The people Jesus called the devil's children are called by Judeo-Christians "God's chosen" people.

Our sins are not our cigarettes, vodka, and immorality -- those God can fix.

Our sin is blasphemy, heresy, and treason -- those we must repent of and renounce from the Pulpit.

Most Christian preachers have done the way of Judas Iscariot by siding with the Jews.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

