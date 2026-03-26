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Escape the Grid: New Warning for Intentional Collapse
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Article claims governments no longer protect citizens, portraying centralized systems as intentionally hostile and collapsing structures.

- Traditional prepping strategies are outdated, as crises are framed as engineered rather than accidental disruptions.

- Describes divide between dependent populations and independent individuals seeking full autonomy from centralized control systems.

- Highlights digital surveillance risks, urging privacy measures, reduced tracking, and minimizing reliance on connected technologies.

- Recommends off-grid energy, alternative finances, and self-sufficient food, water, and health systems for resilience.


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