Gas Station Grabs Huss Brewing Juicy Juicy IPA 4.5/5
6 views
Beer and Gear
Published a day ago |

Grabbed a 6er of this local IPA. Good stuff but sadly she was too cool to really enjoy. This is why the vid is paused and I warm her up a bit. If you're going to try this one be sure to drink her in the 50-55f range.Thanks for watching

Big 3

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

beeripabeerandgearbrewsandviewsgas-station-grabshuss-brewingjuicy-juicy-ipa

