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Epstein's Long Lost Girlfriend Doxxed: Her Pet Name is 'Chocolate Sauce' and Writes Children's Books
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83 views • August 02, 2020
While I was reading through the latest release of court transcripts from the Virginia Roberts and Ghislane Maxwell 2016 lawsuit I kept seeing this name Shelley Lewis on the flight manifest. Now I know why. Lock up your children if you live in the 'Big Apple'.
Shelley Anne Lewis, 43, who was a frequent traveler on Epstein’s private jet, including trips to his so-called “Pedo Island,” according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
“Shelley was always very well connected and beautiful. I am shocked and saddened,” a former colleague told the UK paper of her apparent romantic ties to the notorious late pedophile.
Shelley Anne Lewis, 43, who was a frequent traveler on Epstein’s private jet, including trips to his so-called “Pedo Island,” according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
“Shelley was always very well connected and beautiful. I am shocked and saddened,” a former colleague told the UK paper of her apparent romantic ties to the notorious late pedophile.
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