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Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freezing Canadian's Bank Accounts
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52 views • February 25, 2022
Chrystia Freeland current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the Government of Canada seems most gleeful when explaining how she has frozen bank accounts of patriotic, freedom loving Canadian citizens and those who supported their protest. Listening to her response should make your skin crawl.
This whole dark and shameful page in Canadian history has seen a despot government use heavy handed force to punish patriotic Canadians who were peacefully protesting this tyrannical government. The degree to which Freeland and Trudeau have used government over reach makes many communist countries look tame.
This whole dark and shameful page in Canadian history has seen a despot government use heavy handed force to punish patriotic Canadians who were peacefully protesting this tyrannical government. The degree to which Freeland and Trudeau have used government over reach makes many communist countries look tame.
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