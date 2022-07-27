We're On The EDGE of A Financial CLIFF | Nick Barisheff

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We're seeing markets rolling over, but this is just the beginning, says Nick Barisheff, CEO Of BMG Group. "This is not going to be a dip. This is going to be a collapse." This crisis could devastate investors, he says, or it could be an opportunity of a lifetime for those who can see it coming and invest accordingly. He discusses a study he commissioned which showed the benefits of holding precious metals to optimize a portfolio. The study showed precious metals are the most negatively correlated to other financial assets and perform especially well during times of high inflation and stagflation.
[ World Gold Council / Gold Hub Article ] “Stocks go down, bonds go... down?” https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-focus/2022/03/stocks-go-down-bonds-go-down
Gold Hub – Portfolio Analyzer: https://www.gold.org/goldhub/portfolio-tools/simulator
Nick’s Latest Article in Tax and Wealth Management newsletter: https://bmg-group.com/protecting-portfolios-during-coming-market-crash/