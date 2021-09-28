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UK COLUMN NEWS - 24TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 24TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8XMpEOViQWL/

00:21 - Australia Under Occupation

Sources:
**************

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3CJS7pm

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/9PWCq





19:42 - European Protests

Sources:
**************

LC Article: - https://bit.ly/2XKIqrk




13:43 - Where We Are - In Context

Sources:
*************

Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3CCSn9m

BI Article: - https://brook.gs/2W7LEoi

WHO Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZovoAB

Times Article: - https://archive.is/UfcQm

National Security Capability Review 2018: - https://bit.ly/3AECHBT

Operation Temperer: - https://bit.ly/3u791Le

Ben Wallace Statement: - https://cutt.ly/FEjXcwQ

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3i6C9xD

NPCC Transformation Fund: - https://bit.ly/3lVux1X

NATO Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NATO/status/798825956655833088

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3AECZZr




32:41 - COVID Political Stars Losing Popularity

Sources:
**************

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/IHX1d

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/39CPfhg

The High Wire: - Episode 234: https://bit.ly/39BFlg4

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3EL4e7r




37:47 - Caption Contest Winner




39:17 - Energy Price Shock

Sources:
***************

Boris Johnson UN Address: - https://bit.ly/3zCz6mD

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2W9gAEK

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/0s3vI




43:43 - The HGV Driver Shortage?

Sources:
**************

BBC Article (Title Change): - https://archive.is/yUdYe

OCN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uaO8z5

Unite Article: - https://bit.ly/3u7Ildk

TT Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMjsqD






48:11 - The Myth of Short Term Inflation

Sources:
***************

Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CHeYBD

Exchange Letters: - https://bit.ly/3o5objm

Rishi Sunak Opinion: - https://bit.ly/2XPekna

Evergrande: - https://www.evergrande.com/




51:47 - AUKUS

Sources:
**************

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3zFIIx5

WeiWei Dai Tweet: - https://twitter.com/WEIWEIDAI4/status/1440964514686521346

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/VsOdu

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/ObA3S

New Dawn Magazine #188: - https://21w.co/nd188

1984 Disputed Zone Map: - https://bit.ly/2XXnOMT






01:03:09 - Are Insulate Britain Controlled Opposition?

Sources:
***************

City A.M Article: - Port of Dover Blocked By Climate Protestors

MS Article: - https://bit.ly/3COtp7j

Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/

The Road To Kill the Bill: - https://bit.ly/3zyhYP0




01:09:28 - The January Guided Tour of the White House

Sources:
**************

BL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kAyzxo




01:12:48 - U.N. General Assembly Speeches

Sources:
*************

Joe Biden Speech: - https://bit.ly/3i6vjbr
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