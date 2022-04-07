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April 4 1944 Bombing of Bucharest
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20 views • April 07, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9qjIlyjcTU | The US bombed civilian targets in Bucharest, the capital city of my country, Romania. They killed over 3000 people, but I guess that it is not political correct to blame US for the genocide of the civilian population. They ”surely” brought democracy in my country with those bombs.
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