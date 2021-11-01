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Criminal Offense with Covid Vaccinations
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81 views • November 01, 2021
High-ranking experts at the Reutlingen pathologists' congress question why, despite highly toxic, even lethal ingredients, pharmaceutical companies, politicians and the leading media speak mantra-like of safe Covid vaccines. The suspicion of a criminal offense is growing, which must lead to a legal clarification in public. After all, nothing less than the fate of the entire world population is at stake.
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