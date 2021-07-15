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How To Purge Live Clams (貝の砂抜きのやり方)
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41 views • July 15, 2021
✅ Ingredients:
2-tablespoons of sea salt.
1/2 gallon of purified water.
✅ Tags:
#Clams #Purging #Food
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2-tablespoons of sea salt.
1/2 gallon of purified water.
✅ Tags:
#Clams #Purging #Food
✅ Follow me on Facebook Private Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ Follow me on INSTAGRAM (Main Channel)
https://instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ Follow me on INSTAGRAM (Secondary Channel)
https://instagram.com/sashimimann
✅ Follow me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMSeSYMkWPEH/
✅ Business Inquiry
[email protected]
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