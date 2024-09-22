© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Against the backdrop of the successful offensive of the Russian Army in the Kursk region and Donbass, the Russian General Staff continues to launch massive missile strikes against military facilities and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As time has shown, these massive missile strikes have a very negative impact on the combat potential of the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces. In addition, these missile strikes deprive the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces of their logistics hubs, as a result of which Russia's enemies are deprived of the opportunity to receive weapons and food in time.......................................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
