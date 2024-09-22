BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAJOR ESCALATION! Russia Sunk NATO Ship Full of Ballistic and Cruise Missiles Intended for UKRAINE!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
2876 views • 7 months ago

Against the backdrop of the successful offensive of the Russian Army in the Kursk region and Donbass, the Russian General Staff continues to launch massive missile strikes against military facilities and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As time has shown, these massive missile strikes have a very negative impact on the combat potential of the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces. In addition, these missile strikes deprive the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces of their logistics hubs, as a result of which Russia's enemies are deprived of the opportunity to receive weapons and food in time.......................................................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainemajor escalationrussia sunknato shipballistic and cruise missiles
