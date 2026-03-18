The 2026 Enoch Calendar. Leeland Jones. Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. Видео Лиланда Джонса на английском

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"2026 Enoch Calendar" - video by Leeland Jones from February 28th 2026
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1168928681
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jZ55kqsaXr8E/
Download Calendar
2026 Enoch Calendar https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZXAU-fux_69HIKcFnwgQ4CkOcvf7-0Pu/view
2026 Enoch Digital Calendar https://drive.google.com/file/d/14nWBURD3q4IQiwenDSZCYCSKZCCdizUv/view
Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/
Сhannels:
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ.
Ориг. видео от 28 февраля 2026 г. https://www.bitchute.com/video/jZ55kqsaXr8E/
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1168928681
Копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/09ucUXseRY8
Как включить русские субтитры на Ютубе https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0&list=PLp1vC26N8HRXjMUUO4QJkzoE96IkjyU9J&index=1
СКАЧИВАЙТЕ Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. на английском
версия от руки https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZXAU-fux_69HIKcFnwgQ4CkOcvf7-0Pu/view
цифровая версия https://drive.google.com/file/d/14nWBURD3q4IQiwenDSZCYCSKZCCdizUv/view
СКАЧИВАЙТЕ Календарь Еноха на 2026 г. на русском (по возможности будет дополнен позже):
pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rbF8NMVeuVf8yBhcNyDvqzD2kAZ361tE/view?usp=sharing doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ENllU076dzg4ea0w0T8qMPMOeo1BSt1r/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/1e9vczJKMAkJTxzm9K1arAw8NjJ9Cz8vc/view?usp=sharing
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh