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Del Bigtree EXPOSES The GREATEST LIE Ever Told! - Jab TYRANNY Grows! - But Has Covid Been Isolated?
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4506 views • November 09, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson interviews Del Bigtree of The Highwire and Vaxxed about the greatest lie ever bestowed upon the public globally.
In this interview, we talk about the premise of the lie, that unjabbed people hurt jabbed people. What is the plan of the establishment utilizing such an obvious lie to get everyone on their knees injected by force with not just an experimental drug, but an obvious poison? Is it depopulation? Is it simply inefficiency?
We talk about the isolation of the so-called virus as we find zero evidence for the existence of covid19. People may have anecdotes about family members, but that doesn't change the fact that it has never been isolated in a human ever. It has simply been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. If it hasn't been isolated and no tests actually test for it, what on Earth are we even talking about?
Finally, we talk about the mandates on small children and what people can do to reject this obvious tyranny.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson interviews Del Bigtree of The Highwire and Vaxxed about the greatest lie ever bestowed upon the public globally.
In this interview, we talk about the premise of the lie, that unjabbed people hurt jabbed people. What is the plan of the establishment utilizing such an obvious lie to get everyone on their knees injected by force with not just an experimental drug, but an obvious poison? Is it depopulation? Is it simply inefficiency?
We talk about the isolation of the so-called virus as we find zero evidence for the existence of covid19. People may have anecdotes about family members, but that doesn't change the fact that it has never been isolated in a human ever. It has simply been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. If it hasn't been isolated and no tests actually test for it, what on Earth are we even talking about?
Finally, we talk about the mandates on small children and what people can do to reject this obvious tyranny.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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