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PFIZER EXPOSED—Bombshell. Exclusive Interview w/ James O' Keefe | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE
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241 views • October 10, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnfxus-pfizer-exposedbombshell-ft.-exclusive-interview-w-james-o-keefe-the-charlie.html
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with coverage of the latest bombshell from Project Veritas which exposes the sinister disinformation campaign being run by Big Pharma to keep the truth away from the American People. James O' Keefe joins in Hour One to explain. Also—continued analysis of the Biden Regime's sinister plot to put moms & dads on America's most wanted list, simply for speaking out against their school boards.
For day to day updates on all things 2021 SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show for more: http://apple.co/2VCxGsh
To help produce more content like this, SUPPORT The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: Charliekirk.com/Support
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with coverage of the latest bombshell from Project Veritas which exposes the sinister disinformation campaign being run by Big Pharma to keep the truth away from the American People. James O' Keefe joins in Hour One to explain. Also—continued analysis of the Biden Regime's sinister plot to put moms & dads on America's most wanted list, simply for speaking out against their school boards.
For day to day updates on all things 2021 SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show for more: http://apple.co/2VCxGsh
To help produce more content like this, SUPPORT The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: Charliekirk.com/Support
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