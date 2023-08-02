Earlier Today, Belarusian Combat Helicopters Invaded Polish Airspace While Maneuvering with "Wagner" PMC

Belarusian combat helicopters invaded Polish airspace while maneuvering with Wagner PMC
The Polish Ministry of Defense stated that the Belarusians were conducting exercises near the border, during which two helicopters flew 3 kilometers deep into Polish airspace, after which they returned back.
NATO has already been informed of the incident. A meeting of the Committee was called.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.