Earlier Today, Belarusian Combat Helicopters Invaded Polish Airspace While Maneuvering with "Wagner" PMC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Belarusian combat helicopters invaded Polish airspace while maneuvering with Wagner PMC

 The Polish Ministry of Defense stated that the Belarusians were conducting exercises near the border, during which two helicopters flew 3 kilometers deep into Polish airspace, after which they returned back.

NATO has already been informed of the incident. A meeting of the Committee was called.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

