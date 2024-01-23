Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rapture - Its Connection to Tu B'Shevat and the Menorah
channel image
High Hopes
3019 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 14 hours ago

God's Roadmap to the End


Jan 23, 2024


I hope that this video will bless you and that it will encourage you as we watch and wait for a few more days until we see our Blessed Hope!


To get ready for the Rapture, watch this video:

   • What Happens if We Don't Confess Our ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRwcpz-2Wgw&t=0s


A very important series about the Harvest and Temple model and how these relate to the First Resurrection mentioned in Revelation 20 can be viewed at the link below:

https://tiny.cc/0scxuz


Also, join me on the platforms below, should this channel on this platform be terminated.


Telegram Channel: https://t.me/GodsRoadmap


Odysee: (This is the best it would seem as all my videos can be found here and will be synced once uploaded to YouTube:)

https://odysee.com/@GodsRoadmapToTheEnd:9


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godsroadmaptotheend/


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/GodsRoadmapToTheEnd


If you would like to support this channel, you can do so at the links below:


https://paypal.me/grmtte


Thank you so much to those who have supported us over the years, May our Heavenly Father bless you abundantly.


#rapture #TheGreatReset #prophecy #tribulation #bible #secret #knowledge #end #endgame #war #923 #239


predictive programming, rapture 2023, November 23, rapture, scorpio, the rapture, the rapture date, 239 in media, the rapture, predictive programming, November 23, the rapture, last days, end times, war, world war, albert pike, israel war, world war 3, 3 world wars, Hamas, Bible, Jesus


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxBZNgtmlVA

Keywords
raptureend timespredictionmenorahtu bshevatconnectiongods roadmap to the endharvest model

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket