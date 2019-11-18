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The Mormon Fraud in Under a Minute
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109 views • November 18, 2019
This encapsulates the fraud. 230,000 converts per year are joining without knowing the true toxic facts within the church's OWN WEBSITE!! ...buried 3 levels deep under "GOSPEL TOPICS ESSAYS"...and we have the church on record stating there will be no campaign to disclose them #MormonFraud #LDSclassAction #LDSFraud #Mormonlawsuit IMPORTANT LINKS BELOW SHOW MORE
_________
The Aug. 5/19 Class Action: https://tinyurl.com/ldscase
Unopposed Motion for Extension of Time:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/5DCUD4A/115447033/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0024.0.pdf
Order Granting Motion to Stay Discovery:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/BAU3QPY/114523929/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0020.0.pdf
Unopposed Motion for Extension of Time:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/5DCUD4A/115447033/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0024.0.pdf
Motion to Dismiss: https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/consumer-products/918222-mormon-church-wants-lds-scheme-of-lies-class-action-dismissed/
ARTICLE 1: https://www.wnd.com/2019/08/deceived-scorching-lawsuit-blasts-mormon-scheme-of-lies/
ARTICLE 2: https://www.courthousenews.com/scathing-lawsuit-seeks-punitive-damages-from-mormon-church/
More Docket files: https://tinyurl.com/yxulgl2r
__________________
My Ex-Mormon Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/exmormonplaylist
Mormon Stories #1143: The Lusk Family Disciplinary Council Verdict - Disfellowshipment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH4oofqrGnI
CHURCH FINANCES:
1. https://kutv.com/news/local/mormonleaks-says-new-documents-link-lds-church-to-companies-worth-over-32-billion
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_Creek_Center
3. https://archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id=54478720&itype=cmsid
4. https://exploringmormonism.com/structure-of-the-corporation-of-the-president-bishopric-actual-lds-church/
Palmyra Religious Revival:
https://www.exmormon.org/phorum/read.php?2,422992
Similarities between Jehovah's Witnesses & Mormon cults:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Lk8H3--Ag
Petition to FBI: https://tinyurl.com/mormonfraud
Lawsuit: https://ldsclassaction.com
Steven E. Snow (historian) audio on Gospel Topics Essays:
https://clyp.it/gq0cdhf1
Steven E. Snow claims Gospel Topics Essays
Enhance Mormon Tapestry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN1yFbQB_bs
NOTE: These essays are not discussed in any General or Stake or Ward conference or in missionary discussions.
My story is common to many people who have been flocking out of the Mormon church in recent years.
I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to some ex-Mormons who opened my eyes starting on April 1, 2018: Jeremy Runnells, John Dehlin, Jerald and Sandra Tanner, Grant Palmer and Lee Baker.
Below are the videos that woke me up - thank God for the internet:
1. Jeremy Runnells interview:
Part 1: https://bit.ly/2lGqyHO
Part 2: https://bit.ly/2tB7ijA
Part 3: https://bit.ly/2KykPil
2. Sandra Tanner interview:
Part 1: https://bit.ly/2KhZtcD
Part 2: https://bit.ly/2KtMWlS
Part 3: https://bit.ly/2lJO3zQ
Part 4: https://bit.ly/2Kjt9Gi
3. Grant Palmer's Aha! Moments:
https://bit.ly/2KfrpxO
4. Grant Palmer's interview:
https://bit.ly/2tOZ32r
5. BBC interviews J. R. Holland re Book of Abraham:
https://bit.ly/2tMglNH
Important web sites:
http://cesletter.org
http://mormonthink.com
http://www.utlm.org/
Specific to the Official Gospel Topic Essays.
In LDS.org
https://www.lds.org/topics/essays?lan...
--------------------
THE FIRST VISION
1976 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqq9lDUpduU&t=485s
2012 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RGgggC0014
2015 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNEKrvMFpbE
2017 (Synthesis of all known versions of First Vision)
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0limr7oTtM
Multiple versions of 'first vision':
http://www.crcmin.org/assets/firstvisione.pdf
Freemasonry is a religion, not a fraternity:
https://youtu.be/Jjv0nZkNLW8
Example of Plagiarism in the Book of Mormon:
http://wordtree.org/thelatewar/
TOP 10 Mormon Inconsistencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ac_fLUHiBw
Mormon church misleads sexual abuse victims with hotline that
connects victims to church's law firm (HBO):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3OqvQw_-ko
My books:
93 Things We Learned From Our
Last Eleven Marriages
https://amzn.to/2KuZ7je
Redeeming Hill
https://amzn.to/2lP9lfg
American Reboot
https://amzn.to/2KwhnZg
Why God?
My Miscellaneous Contributions: https://phibetaiota.net/?s=Paul+Adams
https://amzn.to/2NVMVsE
LDS Convert to Missionary Ratio: https://bit.ly/2tP062e
#2
exmormon, anti-mormon, lds class action, mormon class action, Joseph Smith, book of mormon, book of abraham, mormon class action, mormon temples, mormon stories, mormon doctrine, John Dehlin, Sandra Tanner, lds general authorities, lds prophet, mormon lawsuit, gospel topics essays, mormonism,
_________
The Aug. 5/19 Class Action: https://tinyurl.com/ldscase
Unopposed Motion for Extension of Time:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/5DCUD4A/115447033/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0024.0.pdf
Order Granting Motion to Stay Discovery:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/BAU3QPY/114523929/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0020.0.pdf
Unopposed Motion for Extension of Time:
https://cdn.pacermonitor.com/pdfserver/5DCUD4A/115447033/Gaddy_v_Corporation_of_the_President_of__utdce-19-00554__0024.0.pdf
Motion to Dismiss: https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/consumer-products/918222-mormon-church-wants-lds-scheme-of-lies-class-action-dismissed/
ARTICLE 1: https://www.wnd.com/2019/08/deceived-scorching-lawsuit-blasts-mormon-scheme-of-lies/
ARTICLE 2: https://www.courthousenews.com/scathing-lawsuit-seeks-punitive-damages-from-mormon-church/
More Docket files: https://tinyurl.com/yxulgl2r
__________________
My Ex-Mormon Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/exmormonplaylist
Mormon Stories #1143: The Lusk Family Disciplinary Council Verdict - Disfellowshipment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH4oofqrGnI
CHURCH FINANCES:
1. https://kutv.com/news/local/mormonleaks-says-new-documents-link-lds-church-to-companies-worth-over-32-billion
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_Creek_Center
3. https://archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id=54478720&itype=cmsid
4. https://exploringmormonism.com/structure-of-the-corporation-of-the-president-bishopric-actual-lds-church/
Palmyra Religious Revival:
https://www.exmormon.org/phorum/read.php?2,422992
Similarities between Jehovah's Witnesses & Mormon cults:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Lk8H3--Ag
Petition to FBI: https://tinyurl.com/mormonfraud
Lawsuit: https://ldsclassaction.com
Steven E. Snow (historian) audio on Gospel Topics Essays:
https://clyp.it/gq0cdhf1
Steven E. Snow claims Gospel Topics Essays
Enhance Mormon Tapestry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN1yFbQB_bs
NOTE: These essays are not discussed in any General or Stake or Ward conference or in missionary discussions.
My story is common to many people who have been flocking out of the Mormon church in recent years.
I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to some ex-Mormons who opened my eyes starting on April 1, 2018: Jeremy Runnells, John Dehlin, Jerald and Sandra Tanner, Grant Palmer and Lee Baker.
Below are the videos that woke me up - thank God for the internet:
1. Jeremy Runnells interview:
Part 1: https://bit.ly/2lGqyHO
Part 2: https://bit.ly/2tB7ijA
Part 3: https://bit.ly/2KykPil
2. Sandra Tanner interview:
Part 1: https://bit.ly/2KhZtcD
Part 2: https://bit.ly/2KtMWlS
Part 3: https://bit.ly/2lJO3zQ
Part 4: https://bit.ly/2Kjt9Gi
3. Grant Palmer's Aha! Moments:
https://bit.ly/2KfrpxO
4. Grant Palmer's interview:
https://bit.ly/2tOZ32r
5. BBC interviews J. R. Holland re Book of Abraham:
https://bit.ly/2tMglNH
Important web sites:
http://cesletter.org
http://mormonthink.com
http://www.utlm.org/
Specific to the Official Gospel Topic Essays.
In LDS.org
https://www.lds.org/topics/essays?lan...
--------------------
THE FIRST VISION
1976 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqq9lDUpduU&t=485s
2012 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RGgggC0014
2015 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNEKrvMFpbE
2017 (Synthesis of all known versions of First Vision)
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0limr7oTtM
Multiple versions of 'first vision':
http://www.crcmin.org/assets/firstvisione.pdf
Freemasonry is a religion, not a fraternity:
https://youtu.be/Jjv0nZkNLW8
Example of Plagiarism in the Book of Mormon:
http://wordtree.org/thelatewar/
TOP 10 Mormon Inconsistencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ac_fLUHiBw
Mormon church misleads sexual abuse victims with hotline that
connects victims to church's law firm (HBO):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3OqvQw_-ko
My books:
93 Things We Learned From Our
Last Eleven Marriages
https://amzn.to/2KuZ7je
Redeeming Hill
https://amzn.to/2lP9lfg
American Reboot
https://amzn.to/2KwhnZg
Why God?
My Miscellaneous Contributions: https://phibetaiota.net/?s=Paul+Adams
https://amzn.to/2NVMVsE
LDS Convert to Missionary Ratio: https://bit.ly/2tP062e
#2
exmormon, anti-mormon, lds class action, mormon class action, Joseph Smith, book of mormon, book of abraham, mormon class action, mormon temples, mormon stories, mormon doctrine, John Dehlin, Sandra Tanner, lds general authorities, lds prophet, mormon lawsuit, gospel topics essays, mormonism,
Keywords
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