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Bill Gates Exposed Pushing Mandatory Vaccines & World Population Control!!
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173 views • May 10, 2020
"The world today has 6.8 Billion people, that's headed up to about 9 Billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive healthcare, we could lower that by about by perhaps 10 or 15 percent." ~ Gates
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