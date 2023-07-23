Please fast forward to 19:38 for the start of the meeting. Also the break is 45 minutes long in the middle. The smearing that is going on here is revealing the true hatred the left has for the right... so much so they are willing to allow the globalist to takeover. This is a fight for American freedom and it starts with free speech. President Trump has something to say at the end of this video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.