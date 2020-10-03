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Yom Kippur Sept 28,2020 Illuminati CFR Masons Master Builders Cornerstone 2 5
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9 views • October 03, 2020
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/09/yom-kippur-sept-282020.html
Yom Kippur Part 1 is the prelude and introduction. Prophesy by Kim Clement March 25, 2011 With Jonathan Cahn explaining what Yom Kippur means. Atonement for America's and individual American citizen's sins Once for all by the Blood of Jesus Christ. Removing sin is removing crime and cleanses the nation of criminals.
Part 2 here: Who are the Criminals? What crimes did they commit?
Master Builders. Jesus' Father was a carpenter, a master builder. A good Master builder is a Saint. A bad builder is not a master builder, still a novice never growing up. A sinner.
Life is building, growing. 2 People get married have children. Animals and plants do the same. Multiplying. Building families is life. Getting America Back to moral values. All Men should be Master Builders.
"A wise woman builds her house. But with her own hands a foolish woman tares it down" .Proverbs 14:1
In Scripture the word woman here it means men and women.
Esther: Men are the Bride of Christ. The Church
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
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