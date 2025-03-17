BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anbaric - Keyboard Warrior - New Rock 2025
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 month ago

In the glow, of the screen. You’re a king in disguise

Full of hatred, and contempt. You’re not playing nice

Fingers just like daggers. A ghost in the night

Pouring out your venom. Thinking you are right


You’re such a lonely guy

You’re such a keyboard warrior

Show me your battle cry

You’re such a keyboard warrior


Hiding in the shadows. Drown all hope in rage

A sad, lonely heart. Trapped inside a cage

Put down all your weapons. Let compassion ignite

Drowning in your darkness. When all you want is light

Keywords
rockrocknrollkeyboardwarrior
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy