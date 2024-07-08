Paying Big Pharma to Create Bioweapons

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: I don't think most people know of just how much money is given to these big pharma companies to make these vaccines that actually cause harm.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Unchecked with liability. The only people that had control of that was HHS, all of Health and Human Services. So they colluded, it's a cover-up, including with the federal government and all the PACs who paid. You know, how much money do they pay for these campaigns? Well, if you look at just the quarter in 2021, the last quarter of 2021, and how much money was awarded to Moderna, Pfizer, and each of those people for that vaccine, when there was no emergency. If you look at how much money the diagnostic test that I owned the patent for the variance of every one of the XMRVs, including SARSCoV2, including those snake venom toxins, my friend, Bryan Ardis talks about.

Yeah, we own the patent. Oh, but they turned that patent around. We the people own that patent! That would be you, that's why I'm talking. Look at the funds. It was at least $360 million a quarter. How many people are in this country? About 360 million or maybe more? Yeah. Oh yeah. Billions of dollars were given to Ukraine to continue to weaponize those bioweapons and poison our land, air, and water.





07/03/2024 - ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v55cg6o-dr.-judy-mikovits-is-supreme-court-providing-wins-for-americans.html