Strong G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert
103 views • 1 day ago

  Strong G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert\

-------------

M8.1 Flare + Earth Directed CME
December 6, 2025 @ 22:45 UTC (UPDATED)
Old reliable sunspot region 4299 (ex 4274) produced an M8.1 solar flare at 20:39 UTC (Dec 6). A type II radio emission with an estimated velocity of 1143 km/s was recorded. A faint halo CME is now just becoming visible and will likely have an Earth directed component. More to follow.

UPDATE: A CME tracking model by NOAA/SWPC shows the faint halo CME associated with the M8 solar flare on Saturday will pass Earth by December 9th. A strong (G3) geomagnetic storm watch was added for that day. More updates in the days ahead. Click HERE for a quick movie of the CME.

https://solarham.com


