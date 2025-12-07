© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strong G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert\
-------------
|M8.1 Flare + Earth Directed CME
|December 6, 2025 @ 22:45 UTC (UPDATED)
|Old reliable sunspot region 4299 (ex 4274) produced an M8.1 solar flare at 20:39 UTC (Dec 6). A type II radio emission with an estimated velocity of 1143 km/s was recorded. A faint halo CME is now just becoming visible and will likely have an Earth directed component. More to follow.
UPDATE: A CME tracking model by NOAA/SWPC shows the faint halo CME associated with the M8 solar flare on Saturday will pass Earth by December 9th. A strong (G3) geomagnetic storm watch was added for that day. More updates in the days ahead. Click HERE for a quick movie of the CME.