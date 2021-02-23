BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 23, 2021
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1053 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • February 23, 2021
David Knight says the powers that shouldn't be, have created a straw man fallacy to discredit "vaccine hesitancy." The straw man is a logical fallacy in which you attribute to your opponent something he hasn’t argued, then you knock down the fake argument.

We'll show you why it's just not old people who are dying from getting the Covid vaccine. There's a new policy mandating Canadians take an airport COVID test to determine whether they’ll have to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

On "Corona Crazy,' a man flying back into Canada refuses his Covid test and gets away with it. We'll preview a movie that documents the story of real people fighting against global sex trafficking.




David Knight says the powers that shouldn't be, have created a straw man fallacy to discredit "vaccine hesitancy." The straw man is a logical fallacy in which you attribute to your opponent something he hasn’t argued, then you knock down the fake argument.

We'll show you why it's just not old people who are dying from getting the Covid vaccine. There's a new policy mandating Canadians take an airport COVID test to determine whether they’ll have to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

On "Corona Crazy,' a man flying back into Canada refuses his Covid test and gets away with it. We'll preview a movie that documents the story of real people fighting against global sex trafficking.

https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-23-2021
Keywords
newsheadlinesvaccinecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy