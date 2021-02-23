TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 23, 2021

David Knight says the powers that shouldn't be, have created a straw man fallacy to discredit "vaccine hesitancy." The straw man is a logical fallacy in which you attribute to your opponent something he hasn’t argued, then you knock down the fake argument.We'll show you why it's just not old people who are dying from getting the Covid vaccine. There's a new policy mandating Canadians take an airport COVID test to determine whether they’ll have to undergo quarantine at a government facility.On "Corona Crazy,' a man flying back into Canada refuses his Covid test and gets away with it. We'll preview a movie that documents the story of real people fighting against global sex trafficking.David Knight says the powers that shouldn't be, have created a straw man fallacy to discredit "vaccine hesitancy." The straw man is a logical fallacy in which you attribute to your opponent something he hasn’t argued, then you knock down the fake argument.We'll show you why it's just not old people who are dying from getting the Covid vaccine. There's a new policy mandating Canadians take an airport COVID test to determine whether they’ll have to undergo quarantine at a government facility.On "Corona Crazy,' a man flying back into Canada refuses his Covid test and gets away with it. We'll preview a movie that documents the story of real people fighting against global sex trafficking.