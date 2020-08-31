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VEBINARAS MOKYKLOS TEMOMIS + MEDITACIJA TĖVAI. VAIKAI. MOKYKLA
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13 views • August 31, 2020
VEBINARAS MOKYKLOS TEMOMIS + MEDITACIJA
TĖVAI. VAIKAI. MOKYKLA
Mamos rašo man, klausia, ką daryti, ima BAIMĖ ir NET PANIKA, galvojant apie šiandieninę situaciją daugelyje Lietuvos ir ne tik, mokyklų.
Ypatingai, kai namuose pradinukai.
DALINKITĖS, kvieskit draugus, kuo daugiau ŠVIESOS ir AIŠKUMO, tuo mažiau blaškymosi ir BAIMĖS.
Jei nematot problemų ir norisi tik pasiginčyti, kviečiu aplenkti šitą vebinarą dideliu lanku, nes GINČAMS mes tikrai laiko neskirsim.
Vebinaro įrašas bus Youtube ir Brighteon paskyroje Indre Asada
skiriu visiems, kam tai aktualu
Su meile
Indrė
TĖVAI. VAIKAI. MOKYKLA
Mamos rašo man, klausia, ką daryti, ima BAIMĖ ir NET PANIKA, galvojant apie šiandieninę situaciją daugelyje Lietuvos ir ne tik, mokyklų.
Ypatingai, kai namuose pradinukai.
DALINKITĖS, kvieskit draugus, kuo daugiau ŠVIESOS ir AIŠKUMO, tuo mažiau blaškymosi ir BAIMĖS.
Jei nematot problemų ir norisi tik pasiginčyti, kviečiu aplenkti šitą vebinarą dideliu lanku, nes GINČAMS mes tikrai laiko neskirsim.
Vebinaro įrašas bus Youtube ir Brighteon paskyroje Indre Asada
skiriu visiems, kam tai aktualu
Su meile
Indrė
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