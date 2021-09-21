Jesus Saves! Rapture and tribulation are imminent. Pray Up.

They are setting up the beast system, I want to warn others before it's too late. I just want to share my dream with everyone. God had a message for me in a dream. He said the time of the rapture will be at 6:08. (he said six zero eight). He said it's ok, this comes from God. I have a channel On youtube called Jesus is my home and savior. I have haters so I can't share any videos on there really for legal reasons. So this is where you'll find me.



In strong concordance 608 means to shut fast, to close completely. God is funny like that. He told me in the dream the literal time of the rapture! wow! Normally I wouldn't think much of it. But since he says it's ok this comes from God, I feel like it was said with urgency. Like I needed to make others aware. He told me this in my dream on May 30. Which happened to be memorial day. I have never had a dream like this.



God bless, Please share this video. I shared it on my youtube channel Jesus is my homie and savior. I will post my videos on here though, because I'm being monitored on there, and my twitter. Because of this I can't share the truth and reach as many people. So please share this video where ever and whenever you can. Thank you.