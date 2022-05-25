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Have You Heard The Myth About Paul Making Tents?
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81 views • May 25, 2022
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You recall, brothers, our toil and drudgery. Working night and day in order not to burden any of you, we proclaimed to you the gospel of God. 10You are witnesses, and so is God, how devoutly and justly and blamelessly we behaved toward you believers. 1 Thes 2:9
You recall, brothers, our toil and drudgery. Working night and day in order not to burden any of you, we proclaimed to you the gospel of God. 10You are witnesses, and so is God, how devoutly and justly and blamelessly we behaved toward you believers. 1 Thes 2:9
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