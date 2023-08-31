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Major Insiders Predict Crisis While Public Turns a Blind Eye
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2188 views • August 31, 2023

ITM TRADING, INC.
Aug 31, 2023 PHOENIX
Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD8312023&month=2023-08

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD8312023 Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Just about every ponzi scheme in history. Everyone that's been happy right before they lost all their money. And that's because the more they paint the picture of false gains and happy days, the more people continue to invest more money. Then, right when everyone is singing with glee, that's when they take all the money and flee. There is a term Sheeple which applies to everyone who blindly goes along with the masses without asking any questions. It's my job to help as many people as possible step out of that line and learn the truth about what's happening in our economy, our society, everything. Plenty of signs came anywhere but mainstream media from said now, creating the fragility of instant bank to multiple insiders predicting and preparing for the collapse.These are your signs coming up. 📖 CHAPTERS:

0:00 Ponzi Scheme

1:58 Happy Days Again?

3:15 Traders Risk It All

6:20 Bank Deals

7:05 Selling Debt As Deposits Leave

8:36 Student Loans Resume

10:35 Credit Scores

12:45 Overexposed Banks

14:44 Starwood Chairman

17:56 Powell's Rates

19:29 Physical Gold Market

22:19 Get Your Strategy  TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/major... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver:    / beyondgoldsilver   🟩 Thrivers Community:  Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.

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foodeconomygoldsilvercrisisdollarstudent loansfinanceinflationbondsincqeitm tradingcar loans
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