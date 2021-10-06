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Dr. Scott Jensen address at Mask Off Minnesota
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30 views • October 06, 2021
Scott Jensen, October 5, 2021
Dr. Scott Jensen delivers an address at the Mask Off Minnesota event in Minneapolis. He explains why he’s running for governor and what Minnesotans must do to make a change right now! Join us!
https://drscottjensen.com/join-the-fight/
Dr. Scott Jensen delivers an address at the Mask Off Minnesota event in Minneapolis. He explains why he’s running for governor and what Minnesotans must do to make a change right now! Join us!
https://drscottjensen.com/join-the-fight/
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