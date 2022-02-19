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Indian Drums am Indianday Pow Wow 19.02.2022 in Ravenstein - Ballenberg
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2 views • February 24, 2022
Aufbruch zur Freiheit mit der Urkraft der Indianer - Indian Drums / Trommeln in die Freiheit. Gemeinsam Trommeln wir uns in die Freiheit.
Departure to freedom with the elemental force of the Indians - Indian Drums / Drumming to freedom. Together we drum our way to freedom.
Departure to freedom with the elemental force of the Indians - Indian Drums / Drumming to freedom. Together we drum our way to freedom.
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