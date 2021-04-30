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Don't Create Anything! Stay Home-- We'll PAY YOU! And here comes Inflation
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20 views • April 30, 2021
California businesses can't hire workers. They have to compete against the government offering unemployment insurance.Thus wages rise artificially, and so does the price of goods and services. Then the government prints money, and here comes the inflation.
#inflation #california #gavinnewsom
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#inflation #california #gavinnewsom
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
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