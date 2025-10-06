BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Health Care Meltdown: Confronting the Myths and Fixing Our Failing System by Bob Lebow
7 views • 23 hours ago

In "Health Care Meltdown," Dr. Bob Lebow delivers a scathing critique of America's profit-driven healthcare system, exposing its failures while dismantling pervasive myths. Despite spending nearly double per capita compared to other nations, the U.S. lags in life expectancy, infant mortality and affordability, with medical debt bankrupting millions. Lebow highlights how insurers prioritize profits over patients—cherry-picking the healthy while denying care to those in need—and how corporate lobbying has stifled universal healthcare solutions, despite proven models like Canada's. Through harrowing patient stories, he illustrates the consequences of delayed treatment and systemic inequity, challenging the "Alpha Myth" that America has the world's best healthcare. Lebow argues for a cooperative, patient-first system rooted in justice and equity, urging Americans to reject misinformation and demand transformative reform. The book is both a wake-up call and a roadmap toward a compassionate, accessible healthcare future for all.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
