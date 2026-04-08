Ep. 1957: Is Donald Trump Another Bismarck?

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I've done a rant on a couple of topics, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* Is Donald Trump Another Bismarck?
https://mises.org/mises-wire/donald-trump-another-bismarck
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#DonaldTrump #WarPolicy #ForeignPolicy #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance