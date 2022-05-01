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Dr. Sam Bailey with Eric Coppolino -- On the Monumental Task of Documenting & Examining the Covid-19 Chronology: "Knowledge Coming to Light Changes Things"
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149 views • May 01, 2022
References:
1. Eric's Talk with Stephen Bustin:
https://planetwaves.net/planet-waves-fm-interview-with-dr-stephen-bustin/?doing_wp_cron=1650155240.7579290866851806640625
2. Transcript of Talk with Stephen Bustin:
https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/bustin-transcript.pdf
3. Talking the talk, but not walking the walk:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/eci.12801
4. Stephen Bustin's Interview with David Crowe April 14, 2020:
https://infectiousmyth.podbean.com/e/the-infectious-myth-stephen-bustin-on-challenges-with-rt-pcr/
5. Bustin's email correspondence with Eric Coppolino:
https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/210202-bustin-to-coppolino-email.pdf
6. Jon Rappoport's blog:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/30/corona-creating-the-illusion-of-a-pandemic-through-diagnostic-tests/
7. Celia Farber Article:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
8. Chronology Website (COVID-19 Timeline):
https://chironreturn.org/chronology/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Sam Bailey Odysee Channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: drsambailey.com
Original title: The COVID-19 Chronology with Eric Coppolino
1. Eric's Talk with Stephen Bustin:
https://planetwaves.net/planet-waves-fm-interview-with-dr-stephen-bustin/?doing_wp_cron=1650155240.7579290866851806640625
2. Transcript of Talk with Stephen Bustin:
https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/bustin-transcript.pdf
3. Talking the talk, but not walking the walk:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/eci.12801
4. Stephen Bustin's Interview with David Crowe April 14, 2020:
https://infectiousmyth.podbean.com/e/the-infectious-myth-stephen-bustin-on-challenges-with-rt-pcr/
5. Bustin's email correspondence with Eric Coppolino:
https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/210202-bustin-to-coppolino-email.pdf
6. Jon Rappoport's blog:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/30/corona-creating-the-illusion-of-a-pandemic-through-diagnostic-tests/
7. Celia Farber Article:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
8. Chronology Website (COVID-19 Timeline):
https://chironreturn.org/chronology/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Sam Bailey Odysee Channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: drsambailey.com
Original title: The COVID-19 Chronology with Eric Coppolino
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