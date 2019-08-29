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Shocking Proof That Austin Texas Is Turning Into Hellhole California
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22 views • August 29, 2019
There is a homelessness epidemic across the country, but now even in Austin Texas the problem is out of control. Owen reports on the degradation of American cities run by the Democrats.
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