The Jezebel Spirit

June 25, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about the spirit of Jezebel and how the church needs to be adamantly against her lies and manipulation. Unchecked, this spirit will seduce strong Christians away from God's will and implement false doctrine in the body of Christ. Jesus is at war with this spirit, as we all need to be!
"He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches." Revelation 2:29
