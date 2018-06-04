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4/06/18 Dark Circles: The Disclosure Deep State, DEW Weapons and Crop Circle Technology Suppression
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37 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/06/18 Disclosure Researchers are being harmed at conferences in the United States. In the last several years, there are multiple accounts of serious illnesses and even deaths following attendance at popular secret space program disclosure conferences. What is going on? And who is behind it? This wonderful interview with award-winning Crop Circle film maker, Patty Greer, recounts her own experience of the organized suppression of her films and being assaulted by what appears to be a handheld directed energy weapon while speaking a popular disclosure conference in the California desert.
For the blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/dark-circles-the-disclosure-deep-state-dew-weapons-and-crop-circle-technology-suppression
Please got to https://www.cropcirclefilms.com and experience for yourself Patty's amazing documentaries about the Crop Circle phenomenon!!
Thanks for viewing this video and supporting You Are Free TV. As the #GREATAWAKENING continues, I am honored to continue building bridges and offering an expanded view of how our lives and communities interconnect. We are all up against a small powerful power-hungry elite who have access to both life and death wielding technologies that We, The People, have a natural right to access and benefit from. It is time we unite and support one another in this struggle to overcome the Satanic deep state
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Thanks to everyone who supports this channel. Please share with love and discernment in the comments. Lets keep the conversation respectful and intended for educating each other. Thank you so much for the great support, the incredible comments and the financial support you give to support You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
4/06/18 Disclosure Researchers are being harmed at conferences in the United States. In the last several years, there are multiple accounts of serious illnesses and even deaths following attendance at popular secret space program disclosure conferences. What is going on? And who is behind it? This wonderful interview with award-winning Crop Circle film maker, Patty Greer, recounts her own experience of the organized suppression of her films and being assaulted by what appears to be a handheld directed energy weapon while speaking a popular disclosure conference in the California desert.
For the blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/dark-circles-the-disclosure-deep-state-dew-weapons-and-crop-circle-technology-suppression
Please got to https://www.cropcirclefilms.com and experience for yourself Patty's amazing documentaries about the Crop Circle phenomenon!!
Thanks for viewing this video and supporting You Are Free TV. As the #GREATAWAKENING continues, I am honored to continue building bridges and offering an expanded view of how our lives and communities interconnect. We are all up against a small powerful power-hungry elite who have access to both life and death wielding technologies that We, The People, have a natural right to access and benefit from. It is time we unite and support one another in this struggle to overcome the Satanic deep state
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel. Please share with love and discernment in the comments. Lets keep the conversation respectful and intended for educating each other. Thank you so much for the great support, the incredible comments and the financial support you give to support You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
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